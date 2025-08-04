Titans Rookies Making Training Camp Splash
The Tennessee Titans and their offense will look much different than it did in 2024. Tennessee made several additions this offseason all over the offense, and the unit will feature more new members than returning players in 2025.
Quarterback Cam Ward is obviously the big splash as the No. 1 overall pick, but Tennessee has done all they can to put talent around him, both older and younger. Tennessee signed offensive tackle Dan Moore from the Pittsburgh Steelers to a four-year deal, as well as former Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler at guard to ensure good protection for Ward.
Wide receiver wise, the Titans signed veteran Tyler Lockett from the Seattle Seahawks, as well as Super Bowl champion Van Jefferson. However, it's three rookies that are making splashes and look like potential difference-makers in year one. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm will have big roles in the Titans' offense as rookies.
"A trio of rookie draft picks — midround receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm — are earning playing time," Fowler writes. "And in the case of Helm, who has natural pass-catching skills, he could really take off. The Titans have been impressed with his pass-catching ability. Now, he has to nail the rest of the tight end routine. But don't be surprised if Tennessee runs two-TE sets with Chig Okonkwo and Helm soon enough."
Titans GM Mike Borgonzi adds that all three guys have splashed on a daily basis, and that they will all be in the rotation in 2025.
"Every day there's a flash," Borganzi said via Fowler. "They need to play and learn."
With all of these new additions, it's fair to expect there to be some growing pains in 2025, especially early on in the season. For Tennessee, though, this season is for laying the foundation for the future and figuring out what players are true impact guys to help lead them into greener pastures.
