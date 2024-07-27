Former Titans QB Open to New Chapter
The Tennessee Titans chose to move on from quarterback Ryan Tannehill this offseason, but the veteran signal caller's career may not be over just yet.
Tannehill, who turns 36 today, likely has his best football behind him, but he isn't counting himself out of playing this season despite not being on a roster going into training camp.
"Right now, I think it's going to depend on situation," Tannehill told NFL insider Dianna Russini on the Scoop City podcast. "At this point, I've been blessed to play 12 years and be where I'm at, so I'm not just going to continue to add years to add years. I want to be in a situation that I feel really good about. I'm not ruling anything out, but it's going to have to be the right situation for me and my family."
That situation clearly isn't the Titans, who have Will Levis leading the way and Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis behind him on the depth chart. However, there are 31 other chances for him to catch on with a team.
It likely will require an injury for Tannehill to potentially be called, but those are bound to happen in the NFL. Take Joe Flacco for example, a player who appeared to be at the end of his career when the New York Jets didn't sign him after the 2022 season and chose to go with Aaron Rodgers.
Flacco stayed warm and was waiting for his chance when the Cleveland Browns came calling in November with a spot on the practice squad. Flacco took it and started two weeks later. He started five games for the Browns, leading them to a 4-1 record and earning a spot in the playoffs. While the Browns ultimately lost to the AFC South champion Houston Texans, Flacco's career was revived after it was on death row. Now, he's with the Indianapolis Colts backing up Anthony Richardson this season.
This isn't to say the same will happen with Tannehill, but he just has to be in the right place at the right time for his career to bounce back.
