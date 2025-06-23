All Titans

Titans, SEC LB Could Cross Paths in Future

The Tennessee Titans should get a closer look at one linebacker in the SEC.

Jeremy Brener

Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore is chased by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans are a little less than a four-hour drive from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., and they could be visiting often in the upcoming season.

The Titans have often looked at local prospects when trying to find players to fit their roster, and this year is no different.

Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins is a player to watch in the upcoming college football season, and he could be a fit for the Titans.

"Perkins was one of the most explosive players in the country, recording 10.5 sacks last season," ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid wrote.

"With three Rebels defensive linemen drafted in April, Perkins will likely be used as an edge defender again, but his 6-1, 210-pound frame makes it unlikely that he'll play edge in the NFL. Scouts want him to gain weight and play more snaps in an off-ball linebacker role, which will likely be his position at the next level."

Whether Perkins plays inside or outside, the Titans could benefit from adding a player like him on the roster.

There isn't a ton of depth at the linebacker position, so the Titans could easily look for a player or two from next year's draft class to help fulfill that need.

In 13 games last season for the Rebels, Perkins recorded 60 tackles and 10.5 sacks, which was tied for the team lead next to Princely Umanmielen, a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in April's draft.

If Perkins can shine for the Rebels again in 2025, there's a chance he could be a high pick like Umanmielen was, and with his proximity to Nashville, he is bound to be a prospect the Titans keep a close eye on as the season rolls along.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

