Titans DT Named to Top 100 Players List
The Tennessee Titans don't have many of the widely-regarded players in the NFL, and that was evident in the team's 3-14 campaign last year.
The Titans find themselves looking to improve in the upcoming season, and they will need their best players to take a lead on that front.
According to CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco, the best player on the Titans roster is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who placed at No. 78 in a top 100 ranking of players in the league.
"On a bad team in 2024, Simmons was one of the few bright spots. He remains one of the stronger inside players in the league, a guy who can wreck a game. He had five sacks last season, but he was second on the team in tackles," Prisco wrote.
The only defensive tackles to rank higher than Simmons were Quinnen Williams (New York Jets, No. 48), Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 37), Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants, No. 29) and Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 17).
Simmons, who turns 28 next month, is coming off of his third Pro Bowl campaign in the last four years. He recorded a career-high 76 tackles and five sacks for the Titans and he was often seen as the best player for Tennessee week in and week out.
Simmons is the longest-tenured member of the Titans after Harold Landry III was released earlier this offseason, which means the defensive tackle will continue to be viewed as a leader for the franchise.
His presence both on and off the field are seen as important commodities for the Titans, and both strengths will be needed if Tennessee wants to have a chance at clawing back towards the top of the AFC South.
