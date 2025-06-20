Titans Rookie Could Help in Key Role
The Tennessee Titans are in need of revamping their special teams in the upcoming season.
The team hopes to do that in the form of fourth-round wide receiver Chimere Dike, who also had experience returning kicks for the Florida Gators in his collegiate career.
NFL.com columnist Gennaro Filice named Dike as his return specialist in his All-Rookie team projection for the upcoming season.
"Tennessee hired venerable special teams coordinator John Fassel this offseason," Filice wrote.
"Under Fassel’s tutelage over the last three years in Dallas, KaVontae Turpin emerged as one of the league’s most dangerous returners, making the Pro Bowl twice and earning first-team All-Pro honors this past season. Dike brings extensive college experience as a kick and punt returner. Not to mention, he blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds. Oh, and here’s a fun note of debatable relevance: Dike’s No. 2 comp on MockDraftable is a man by the name of Devin Hester."
If Dike can have a career similar to Hester, he could be a Hall-of-Famer. That would be an absolute home run for the Titans, but it isn't likely.
The Titans have had just eight kickoff returns for touchdowns since the 1999 season, two of which came in the postseason.
The last time the Titans returned a kickoff for a touchdown came back on Nov. 29, 2020 when A.J. Brown returned an onside kick late in the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The last time the Titans returned a standard kickoff during a game came back in the season opener of the 2018 campaign when Darius Jennings ran the ball back 94 yards for a score. The Titans lost to the Miami Dolphins 27-20.
The goal is for Dike to be the player to snap that drought for the Titans, and he should have the opportunity to do so in his rookie season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!