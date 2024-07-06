Titans Send Support After Death of Vikings Rookie
Former Oregon Ducks defensive back Kyree Jackson died in an automobile accident at 3:15 am according to multiple reports. The 24-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, and following the news, the Tennessee Titans sent their condolences to the team and Jackson's family.
The Titans sent the message to the Vikings, captioning their post on X, "Our deepest condolences go out to Khyree's family and the Minnesota Vikings organization for this tragic loss."
Jackson’s mother confirmed the news saying she got a call at around 4 am saying Jackson died around Upper Marlboro, Maryland according to TMZ Sports.
Maryland State Police Department says Jackson passed along with high school teammates Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. According to reports, they were passengers in the vehicle and three people were killed in the accident.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning posted this on X,
"I am absolutely crushed by this news," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement. "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."
"We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident," The Vikings wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."
Titans OnSI send their support and condolences to Jackson's family and loved ones following the tragic news.
