Titans Hosting Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders For Pre-Draft Visits
The Tennessee Titans have seen the NFL Scouting Combine come and go, and they want to see some of the prospects they met in a more intimate setting.
"Sources: The Titans will host Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward this week in their facility," NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted. "Tennessee holds the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and are undergoing a thorough evaluation process."
The Titans are looking for a quarterback after second-year pro Will Levis struggled in the early parts of his career. Now armed with the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans could be looking for a new franchise guy.
The Titans were able to see Sanders and Ward at some stages during the NFL Scouting Combine, and now the team will have them in Nashville to see if they are worthy of taking with the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans are also likely bringing these players in to drive up the value of the top pick. Both Sanders and Ward are likely the targets of some of the top teams in the draft, so perhaps this could help the Titans get more in a potential trade down with another rival.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!