Titans Make Surprising Pick in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans currently hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, highlighted by the No. 1 overall selection.
It remains to be seen what the team will do with the top pick, but in a recent two-round mock draft, ESPN's Matt Miller predicts that the Titans go best available.
Miller has the Titans selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 1 overall pick despite the opportunity to potentially draft a franchise quarterback.
"Like (Micah) Parsons, Carter is a player you can build a defense around," Miller said of the selection. "And while Tennessee has needs at quarterback and right tackle, this might be a case where it's better to draft the best player on the board versus reaching for need."
During his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Carter had 173 total tackles (105 solo), 23 sacks, five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception. Penn State made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinal this season, and Carter's career-high 12 sacks were a major reason why.
In the second round of Miller's mock draft, he has Tennessee selecting UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, as the Titans are predicted to emphasize defense with their first two picks.
During three seasons at UCLA, Schwesinger played in 38 games while posting 163 total tackles (109 solo), 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, five pass breakups and two interceptions. Nearly all of this production came in 2024, as Schwesinger finished third in the FBS with 136 total tackles this past season. He finished with at least 10 tackles in nine of 12 games, which was highlighted by a 17-tackle performance in the loss to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 15.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!