Titans Get Shocking 2025 Prediction
Not all hope is lost in Tennessee. In a world where plenty of people have the Tennessee Titans just barely improving on their 3-14 record, a shocking ESPN projection sees the team riding high.
Seth Walder was in charge of the 2025 NFL season simulation. Upon doing so, he takes ESPN's Football Power Index to see how the football season unfolds. In this scenario, no one is hotter than Cam Ward.
The Titans' No. 1 overall pick has already been in contention for Offensive Rookie of the Year talks, but this would be the cherry on top. Ward remains the only QB coming out of the 2025 draft who will be starting for his respective team.
"The real AFC South story was the red-hot start of Cam Ward and the Titans. Tennessee began the season 9-3 as Ward took the league by storm," Walder wrote.
He added, "He was the talk of the NFL through 13 weeks and had a lock on the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. But the Titans proceeded to rattle off a five-game losing streak as the league caught up to the rookie QB, and Tennessee limped into the playoffs with a 9-8 record."
No matter what, Titans fans would be more than pleased with a 9-8 record. It's no secret they have the fourth easiest schedule in the league, one of the few benefits of winning just three games last season.
Out of every major media outlet, this seems to be the first that predicts a Titans wild-card spot. While the Titans' record is shocking to many, Walder's simulation has the Indianapolis Colts overtaking the Houston Texans to win the division.
Indy going 10-7 has them just one game above the Titans. His projection also included the wild-card game, which saw Tennessee come out on top in a commanding 34-13 blowout.
Before Titans fans get ahead of themselves, just remember this is a simulation. To be fair, ESPN's Football Power Index has the same chances of guessing correctly as any analyst out there. Nothing will be settled until HC Brian Callahan's squad proves themselves out there on the field.
If anything, it gives Tennessee a bit of hope. Most national media outlets have them winning anywhere from three to seven wins, anywhere in that ballpark. A 9-3 start to the season would be incredible, but still leaves a lot of room to grow ending on a five-game skid.
Looking at their schedule, it seems impossible for Tennessee to drop their last five games. Surely there's no way they can lose to the Browns, Saints, and Jaguars.
Starting 9-3 leaves little room for error. Ward would have to kick off his rookie campaign as an MVP candidate, a tall task for the five-year college player. It's safe to assume those three losses could come against any combination of the Broncos, Rams, Texans, Chargers, or Seahawks.
