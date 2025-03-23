Titans Shocking Trade Idea Unexpectedly Lands Star WR
The Tennessee Titans need a whole lot of offensive help this offseason, and it goes beyond fixing the quarterback position.
Outside of Calvin Ridley, the Titans do not have any proven weapons at the wide receiver position, and they lost breakout receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to free agency.
Could Tennessee make any moves between now and the NFL Draft to rectify the issue?
Well, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has proposed a trade idea in which the Titans would land George Pickens in a blockbuster move with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending a pair of Day 3 draft picks to the Steelers in return.
"If the Titans plan to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, they can get him some help before the draft," Moton wrote. "Tennessee can acquire Pickens, who would pair with Calvin Ridley for a solid receiver tandem. The Titans could stress defenses by pushing the ball downfield to two receivers who averaged more than 15 yards per catch last season."
While acquiring Pickens would certainly be nice, whether or not the Steelers would even consider moving him at this juncture is another question entirely.
Pittsburgh just landed D.K. Metcalf to pair with Pickens, so the idea of the Steelers then turning around and trading the latter seems unlikely.
Yes, Pickens' contract is expiring after 2025, and based on his rather checkered history in Steel City, the chances of him re-upping with Pittsburgh don't look great, especially after the Steelers gave Metcalf a massive five-year, $150 million extension.
However, Pittsburgh is surely trying to contend for a Super Bowl next season, and splitting up its enticing wide receiver duo would obviously be counterproductive to that.
Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 and owns a lifetime average of 16.3 yards per catch, so he would definitely represent a terrific addition for the Titans. It just doesn't seem very realistic, though.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!