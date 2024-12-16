Titans Becoming Contender for Heisman Trophy Winner
As the losing continues for the Tennessee Titans, they continue getting closer to receiving the No. 1 overall pick. They would need some help to get there, but it's definitely possible.
Right now, it seems likely that Colorado Buffaloes' superstar Travis Hunter will end up being the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is fresh off of winning the Heisman Trophy and projects to be a very lethal NFL player.
Following the Titans' Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, they are becoming a very legitimate contender to end up getting Hunter.
Currently, if the season ended today, Tennessee would hold the No. 6 overall pick. However, they are only one game behind the New York Giants, who would own the No. 1 pick if the year ended.
If the Titans keep on losing and a few other teams pick up wins, they would move up the draft order very quickly.
Hunter would be a massive addition for Tennessee. He would give them a long-term No. 1 wide receiver for whoever the Titans end up having as their starting quarterback.
In addition, Hunter could be utilized defensively if the team that drafts him chooses to do so.
During the 2024 college football season with Colorado, Hunter ended up catching 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Defensively, Hunter racked up 31 tackles, a forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Obviously, Hunter ended up winning the Heisman Trophy because he was a superstar on both sides of the football. No matter where Deion Sanders utilized him, he played at an elite level.
Tennessee bringing in a talent like Hunter would help them speed up the process of getting back to the playoffs. He would be an instant impact player for the franchise.
There is still a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft, but this is something to watch. The Titans likely won't end up getting Hunter, but for now they are a legitimate contender to land him.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!