Titans Ripped for Offseason LB Move
The Tennessee Titans made a few key moves during the NFL offseason ahead of the 2024 season. Unfortunately, most of their moves have not ended up making the desired impact.
One addition that they made was to sign veteran linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. They felt that he could end up strengthening the unit and becoming a key part of the defense.
While he has not put up horrible statistics overall, he has struggled in areas that have impacted the team negatively.
Seth Trachtman of Yardbarker ripped into the Titans for signing Murray in his recent column looking at the worst moves of last NFL offseason.
"Murray saw mixed results in four years with the Chargers, and that's continued in Tennessee despite a two-year, $18 million contract. While he's pile up 3.5 sacks and 86 tackles in his first 12 games, Murray has continued to struggle in pass coverage and failed to help one of the worst defenses in the league," Trachtman wrote.
Murray has never been strong in pass coverage. That was a weakness of his prior to signing with Tennessee.
As can be seen from his 2024 statistics mentioned in the above quote, Murray has been productive in many areas. Unfortunately, he has been unable to make an impact in key areas that the Titans need from him.
Murray does still have one more year left on his current contract.
Tennessee will need to be aggressive once again this coming offseason. They need to figure out their quarterback position, but also need to upgrade the linebacker position, their pass rush, and even the wide receiver position.
Even though the Titans have a lot of work to do, there are a lot of pieces already in place. If they make the right moves and decisions this offseason, they could be much more competitive in 2025.
Hopefully, they can speed up their re-tooling process with a couple of big splashes and their impact players on the roster already can stay healthy. An improvement at the quarterback position alone would make them a much more dangerous team as well.
All of that being said, the Murray signing may not have worked out the way they had planned, but he hasn't been a total bust either. He is deserving of some criticism for his lack of pass coverage ability, but there are some things to like about what he has done.
