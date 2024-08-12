Titans Offense Praised After Win vs. 49ers
The Tennessee Titans have had a lot of attention swirling around their offense this offseason after a multitude of changes.
Will Levis is officially taking over as the team's starting quarterback, but the offense around him looks very different and things are a bit uncertain.
However, the Titans first-string offense looked sharp in their preseason win on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.
"Tennessee's first two offensive possessions ended in touchdowns," Bleacher Report wrote. "Granted, the initial drive began at the San Francisco 49ers' 15-yard line, but the Titans still needed to punch the ball in the end zone and did. Levis completed five of his seven attempts, with a one-yard touchdown plunge to open Tennessee's scoring. More importantly, the previously maligned offensive line held up. First-round rookie JC Latham didn't look out of place at left tackle after transitioning from the right side, and the group opened some big holes for running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears."
There should be even more hope for the Titans considering the fact that they were without DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd during the game. That should give Levis two massive targets in the middle of the field to pass to. Tight ends Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle didn't record any stats either, but those two should be involved more in the regular season.
So, even with a lot of Titans out, they were still able to produce two touchdown drives from the first string, and that should give Tennessee some momentum as the team enters the second half of training camp.
The first-string offense should see a little more action in Saturday's second preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks, and then people should have more of an idea if the showing against the 49ers was a flash in the pan or something we should get used to seeing more of.
