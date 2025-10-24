All Titans

Titans On SI Makes Week 8 Predictions

The Tennessee Titans are back in action against the NFL-best Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward maneuvers against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward maneuvers against the Indianapolis Colts. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are back in action as they take on the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season.

The Colts beat the Titans in Nashville back in Week 3, but now the two teams are facing off in Indianapolis. Here's a look at what the Titans On SI staff thinks will happen for the Week 8 matchup:

Jeremy Brener

The Titans are facing the league's best team over the first half of the season. It is going to be a tough test for the team, but playing them once earlier in the year could make things slightly easier.

The Colts have the league's most efficient offense and it doesn't look like any team can figure out how to contain running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 697 rushing yards.

The Titans have little to lose in the game, so I think that could work in their favor. That being said, the Colts are 6-1 for a reason and they should make quick work of the Titans in this one.

Prediction: Colts 28, Titans 10

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman dives past Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman dives past Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

I had no faith in them last week, so why would I against the 6-1 Colts? Last week, they had to face a disgruntled former head coach. This week, they have to play one of, if not the best running backs in the entire league. Jonathan Taylor has had no shortage of success against the Titans, so I have no reason to believe he won't put up 200 yards with 3 touchdowns once again.

What the Colts have done with Daniel Jones is astonishing, and their turnaround from last season to now is beyond impressive. I still don't think they're the best team in the entire league, but 6-1 beats 1-6 nine times out of ten.

Prediction: Colts 35, Titans 9

Lane Mills

On the road against the current hottest team in the NFL, little can be realistically asked of a Tennessee Titans team in their second game after Brian Callahan's firing. If anything, the team's offense could potentially improve as Ward continues to settle into a system without his veteran receiving options.

While I don't expect the Titans to make it interesting, if the defense can force multiple turnovers and give the offense short fields to work with, a few big plays could at least put Indiana on their heels. That, in itself, may be a win.

Prediction: Colts 35, Titans 14

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News