Titans On SI Makes Week 8 Predictions
The Tennessee Titans are back in action as they take on the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season.
The Colts beat the Titans in Nashville back in Week 3, but now the two teams are facing off in Indianapolis. Here's a look at what the Titans On SI staff thinks will happen for the Week 8 matchup:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans are facing the league's best team over the first half of the season. It is going to be a tough test for the team, but playing them once earlier in the year could make things slightly easier.
The Colts have the league's most efficient offense and it doesn't look like any team can figure out how to contain running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 697 rushing yards.
The Titans have little to lose in the game, so I think that could work in their favor. That being said, the Colts are 6-1 for a reason and they should make quick work of the Titans in this one.
Prediction: Colts 28, Titans 10
Jordon Lawrenz
I had no faith in them last week, so why would I against the 6-1 Colts? Last week, they had to face a disgruntled former head coach. This week, they have to play one of, if not the best running backs in the entire league. Jonathan Taylor has had no shortage of success against the Titans, so I have no reason to believe he won't put up 200 yards with 3 touchdowns once again.
What the Colts have done with Daniel Jones is astonishing, and their turnaround from last season to now is beyond impressive. I still don't think they're the best team in the entire league, but 6-1 beats 1-6 nine times out of ten.
Prediction: Colts 35, Titans 9
Lane Mills
On the road against the current hottest team in the NFL, little can be realistically asked of a Tennessee Titans team in their second game after Brian Callahan's firing. If anything, the team's offense could potentially improve as Ward continues to settle into a system without his veteran receiving options.
While I don't expect the Titans to make it interesting, if the defense can force multiple turnovers and give the offense short fields to work with, a few big plays could at least put Indiana on their heels. That, in itself, may be a win.
Prediction: Colts 35, Titans 14
