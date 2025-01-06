Titans Sign 12 Players to Futures Contracts
The Tennessee Titans completed their 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record and are headed into the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick.
While the 2024 season was brutal, there is hope for the future with the top pick. It seems very likely that the Titans will end up landing their new quarterback with that selection.
That being said, Tennessee is already making their preparations for the future.
On Monday, they signed 12 players to futures contracts.
Among those players are defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, linebacker Curtis Bolton, tackle Chandler Brewer, defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally, linebacker Kyron Johnson, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, tight end Thomas Odukoya, defensive back Gervarrius Owens, tackle Isaiah Prince, and running back Jabari Small.
It will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for the Titans. With the right moves, they could be a much more competitive football team next season.
Making these kinds of moves for futures contracts don't have a high success rate, but if even one player ends up being an impact piece, they end up being steals.
Tennessee is going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch this offseason. They have quite a few needs, but they also have a lot of ways to add talent. The front office has a huge chance to take a big step forward.
Hopefully, they're able to find the right quarterback in the draft. Whether they go with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, they can't afford to miss with that pick. There is a chance that they pass on a but it's not very likely.
All of that being said, the offseason has officially begun for the Titans. It signals the beginning of a new era and fans should expect to see the team get aggressive and make some major additions and changes.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!