Report: Titans Could Make GM Change
The Tennessee Titans just completed an absolutely brutal 3-14 campaign, and major changes could be coming.
While head coach Brian Callahan is expected to return, the New England Patriots just proved that even first-year coaches aren't safe, and the Titans may also want to make a change at general manager.
NFL insider Josina Anderson has revealed that Tennessee could look to move on from Ran Carthon, although nothing is set in stone just yet.
"Multiple high-level personnel folks around the league are talking about and monitoring the #Titans GM job, per sources," Anderson posted on X. "Nothing is definitive."
The Titans hired Carthon in 2023, but since he has taken charge, the team has gone just 9-24 over two seasons.
Tennessee embarked on a free-agent spending spree last offseason, and while the Titans did appear to be making some interesting moves, some scratched their heads at the franchise's decisions.
Obviously, things did not pan out for Tennessee this season, and its struggles went beyond poor quarterback play.
The Titans have a myriad of issues up and down the roster, and it remains to be seen if they feel that Carthon is the man to rectify them.
Carthon did have extensive front office experience before joining Tennessee, as he began serving as a scout for the Atlanta Falcons in 2008 and held that position through 2011.
The former NFL running back then joined the St. Louis Rams organization in 2012, spending five years with the club (who later moved to Los Angeles) as director of player personnel before making the move to the San Francisco 49ers.
Carthon resided six years in the Bay and then linked up with the Titans.
One thing is for sure: something needs to change in Music City. Whether or not that's the general manager is the question.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!