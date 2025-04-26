Titans Sign Cam Ward's Former WR
The Tennessee Titans are adding a familiar face to the offense for new franchise quarterback Cam Ward.
Per multiple reports, the Titans are signing Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo to an undrafted free agent deal. He played with Ward in Coral Gables this past season.
During the pre-draft process, Restrepo made it clear that the Titans selecting Ward would be a no-brainer. Now, he'll be joining him for rookie minicamp in Nashville.
"Open your eyes. I mean think for two seconds. It's a no-brainer," Restrepo said, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "The guy's proven everything he needs to prove. He's a amazing, super confident, God fearing guy. A humble beast. He never changes and is never phased by anything."
The Titans also selected two receivers in the 2025 draft, adding Florida's Chimere Dike and Stanford's Elic Ayomanor. Tennessee also signed former Seattle Seahawks veteran wideout Tyler Lockett to a deal prior to the draft.
Restrepo finished his five-year Miami career with 200 catches for 2,844 yards and 21 touchdowns in 51 games. In his only season with Ward in 2024, he had 69 catches for a career-high 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.
