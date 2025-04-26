What Titans Are Getting in Oluwafemi Oladejo
Quarterback followed by edge and receiver, but not necessarily in that order. It was the consensus among Tennessee Titans fans as the NFL Draft crept closer and position needs were passionately debated.
As frenzied and overwhelmed by tense anticipation everything and everyone seemed, the truth was that everyone knew exactly who would be relocating to Tennessee by way of the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Quarterback Cam Ward.
On Day Two, although Ward is going to need skilled receivers to distribute the football to, the offense already got the ultimate draft gift - the nation’s best quarterback through the No. 1 pick. Meanwhile, the defense ranked 24 among the 32 teams in sack percentage.
The loss of quality pass rusher Harold Landry to the New England Patriots amplified that concern. It made the decision to pick the edge rusher Tennessee’s staff collectively agreed to select.
Oluwafemi Oladejo is a chiseled, powerful pass rusher at 6-foot-3, 259 pounds. Truthfully, the four-year contributor to the UCLA defense is put together much more like a typical linebacker from the 1990’s versus a modern-day edge.
Perhaps it’s because this time last year, the draft prospect commonly known as Femi (short of Oluwafemi) was a linebacker.
The California native was a run-of-the-mill three-star insider 'backer linebacker in the 2021 class, initially choosing Cal over Arizona, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Sacramento State, San Jose State, San Diego State, UC Davis, UNLV, Utah State, and Wyoming.
Seeing the field in 10 games as a true freshman inside linebacker thereafter, the Elk Groves, California product recorded 38 total tackles and three tackles for loss.
Over his combined sophomore and junior seasons spanning 2022 and 2023, Oladejo recorded 145 total tackles, including 70 solo stops, eight tackles for loss, one-and-a-half sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble from his inside ‘backer post.
By then, the steadily improving Bruin had generated 11 tackles for loss and one-and-a-half sacks. Once he transitioned to the edge of the defensive front heading into Year Four, his ability to create chaos in the backfield grew substantially.
Oladejo notched 14 tackles for loss and four-and-a-half sacks as a senior. Although those aren’t necessarily elite-level numbers, there were some freakish qualities to Oladejo who was invited to showcase his raw ability in a combine setting.
As expected, his 36.5-inch vertical jump and broad jump that measured 10 feet turned a lot of heads at the NFL Combine. Oladejo’s combine score ranked comfortably within the 10 best performers on the day, among defensive linemen, of course.
Unless his skill development and overall maturity miraculously and rapidly develops over the next few months, he won’t likely earn a major role right away. However, rotational jobs in concert with the starters are becoming vital to the operation of the defensive line.
Look out. It could take time, but Femi is blessed with borderline outrageous talent, and if the staff can refine and weaponize all that power he carries around, like I just said, look out.
