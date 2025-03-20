Interesting WR Prospect Speaks Highly of Titans
A ton of chatter surrounding the Tennessee Titans' draft plans has centered around how they may focus on their number-one pick atop the first round.
However, the NFL Draft is more than just the first round and its initial 32 picks –– it's seven rounds with over 250 slots down the board. With that comes a ton of opportunity over the three-day period for the Titans to take advantage, and effectively take swings on a few intriguing candidates on both sides of the ball.
One of the names the Titans may have an interest in taking during one of their later selections is Nebraska wideout Isaiah Neyor –– a 23-year-old, 6-foot-4 impressive athlete who has already generated some pre-draft chemistry with Tennessee.
During an interview on the Up And Adams Show, Neyor revealed that he's spoken to a variety of teams in the weeks before the draft, but the Titans stick out to him the most.
"I've talked to a lot of teams. Just recently, spoke with the 49ers. I spoke with the Bengals. The Titans, I think the Titans stick out to me the most. A lot of them asking a lot of questions about me, how I came up... quizzing me on my IQ and things like that."
While he doesn't have a major college sample size to go off of, Neyor presents an appealing option to add into the Titans' receiving room within the mix of their day three selections.
Neyor's coming off a senior campaign with the Cornhuskers where he played 11 games to post 34 receptions, 455 yards, and five touchdowns.
Before being at Nebraska, he spent two years with Texas where he had one year derailed with a season-ending injury in training camp, and another where he had just one catch for 14 yards on the season. A far from perfect college career, but there's reason for belief around what he could bring to an NFL offense.
The most significant standout trait of Neyor's game is his physical traits. With a 7-foot wingspan and great speed and agility to combine, the build is there for the Nebraska product to become a worthwhile weapon in the NFL with the right development.
Neyor could be a project player needing to take a couple of years to truly sink his teeth into an NFL system, but it seems like Tennessee could be a team willing to take that challenge on. For a passing offense looking for surrounding help for Calvin Ridley and Co., throwing a dart to bank on the Nebraska wideout's physical intangibles is far from a bad bet to make.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!