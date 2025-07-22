Titans Place Two Starters on PUP List
The Tennessee Titans are starting training camp this week, but one player won't be on the field for a while.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are placing starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List at the start of training camp.
This isn't much of a surprise considering the fact that Cushenberry tore his Achilles in Week 9 back in November, but it is a loss for the Titans offensive line.
Cushenberry signed with the Titans in free agency in March 2024 and has been viewed as the starting center ever since he joined the roster. Even after his injury, the Titans should have him start once he is ready to return.
Being placed on the PUP List doesn't mean Cushenberry will miss the start of the season, but if he is still on the list at the end of training camp, he will miss the first six games of the year.
As for Sneed, the cornerback also signed with the Titans a year ago and was viewed as the team's top secondary member. However, he was limited to just five games last season and had knee surgery back in May. The hope is that he will be healthy in time for the start of the regular season.
