Titans Sign Former Giants QB
The Tennessee Titans are still looking for their next franchise quarterback. As each day goes by, it feels more and more likely that they will select their hopeful savior in the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. And while we have another month to wait until we find out who that will be, the Titans have signed a veteran quarterback to help round out their room.
The Titans are signing veteran backup quarterback Tim Boyle. The UConn product has bounced around several teams in his six-year career. He spent two years in Green Bay as the backup to Aaron Rodgers. In 2021, he went to Detroit, where he started three games with the Lions. In 2022, he signed with the Chicago Bears before re-joining Rodgers with the New York Jets in 2023. He most recently spent time with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants in 2024.
Boyle has appeared in 23 games and is 0-5 as a starter with five touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career. Now heading to what will be his seventh team, he will hope to make the Titans' roster as a veteran confidant to whomever their next starter will be.
