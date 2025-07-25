All Titans

Titans Sign Former Patriots WR

The Tennessee Titans are making another addition at wide receiver this offseason.

Zach Dimmitt

Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Matt Landers (9) runs after the catch during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Matt Landers (9) runs after the catch during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are adding another new face to their revamped wide receiver corps ahead of the 2025 season.

Per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tennessee has signed former New England Patriots receiver Matt Landers to a deal while waiving wideout Colton Dowell in a corresponding move.

Landers, 26, has yet to play in a NFL game but has spent time on multiple practice squads around the league. He played with the Patriots last preseason, posting one catch for a team-high 34 yards in New England's final exhibition game against the Washington Commanders. He was waived prior to the start of the regular season but signed with the Patriots practice squad.

Landers has also been on practice squads with the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

A product of St. Petersburg, FL., Landers played two years of college ball at Georgia and one at Toledo before having a career year during the 2022 season at Arkansas when he posted 47 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.

Landers will now look to become a depth piece in a Titans receiving room that has added veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson along with rookies Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Xavier Restrepo.

The Titans will begin their three-game preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/News