Titans Sign Former Patriots WR
The Tennessee Titans are adding another new face to their revamped wide receiver corps ahead of the 2025 season.
Per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Tennessee has signed former New England Patriots receiver Matt Landers to a deal while waiving wideout Colton Dowell in a corresponding move.
Landers, 26, has yet to play in a NFL game but has spent time on multiple practice squads around the league. He played with the Patriots last preseason, posting one catch for a team-high 34 yards in New England's final exhibition game against the Washington Commanders. He was waived prior to the start of the regular season but signed with the Patriots practice squad.
Landers has also been on practice squads with the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.
A product of St. Petersburg, FL., Landers played two years of college ball at Georgia and one at Toledo before having a career year during the 2022 season at Arkansas when he posted 47 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns.
Landers will now look to become a depth piece in a Titans receiving room that has added veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson along with rookies Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Xavier Restrepo.
The Titans will begin their three-game preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
