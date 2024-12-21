Titans Sign Former Packers Kicker
The Tennessee Titans made a move before the beginning of the season to waive kicker Brayden Narveson. He ended up landing with the Green Bay Packers to begin the 2024 campaign.
Unfortunately for Narveson, he struggled with consistency during his time with the Packers. That led to him parting ways with them after just six games.
Narveson ended up making 12 of his 17 kicks throughout his short tenure in Green Bay. He did make all 16 of his extra points.
After his release from the Packers, Narveson ended up being signed to the Titans' practice squad.
Now, Tennessee has made another move with the young kicker.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Titans are signing Narveson to the active roster ahead of Week 16 and they also signed him to another year through the 2025 season.
"Titans are signing K Brayden Narveson to the active roster and tacking on another year to the deal to have him under contract thru 2025, source says. That time of year for teams to start working on their 90-man roster for next season. Nick Folk remains questionable for tomorrow," Garafolo reported.
While this does not mean that Narveson is going to be the team's long-term kicker, it's clear that Tennessee sees potential in him. At the very worst, he will head into training camp with a chance to compete for the job.
Outside of the kicker position, the Titans have a ton of question marks to answer. The offseason will be mostly about figuring out what to do at the quarterback position.
It's clear that the franchise has a lot of improvements needed to be made in order to get back to being a contender in the AFC.
Hopefully, they can have a productive offseason and take a big leap from 2024 to 2025. There are some major building blocks already on the roster, but there is a lot of work to do.
