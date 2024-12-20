Insider Connects Titans to Future Hall of Fame QB
The Tennessee Titans will have a major decision to make during the upcoming NFL offseason. Following Will Levis' benching ahead of this week's game, it seems likely that the Titans will be looking for a quarterback upgrade.
Levis could stick on the roster, but it's highly improbable that Tennessee would be comfortable with the same kind of quarterback situation that they have had in 2024.
Assuming the Titans do look to make a move at quarterback, who could they target?
Names like Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields have come up as potential targets. Obviously, the option to draft a rookie quarterback could end up being the route Tennessee chooses to go as well.
However, there has also been some speculation about Aaron Rodgers as a potential target for the Titans.
Once again, Rodgers has been connected to Tennessee. This time, the connection came from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
"Does the news that the Titans are planning a quarterback switch this week spell the end for Will Levis in Tennessee?" Fowler wrote. "That certainly feels possible. Levis' core issue is committing turnovers in bunches, and coach Brian Callahan has grown impatient with it. I can see a scenario in which the Titans continue to develop Levis this offseason, given the team might be picking in the back half of the top 10 in what's considered a weaker QB class."
He then continued on with his thoughts about the Titans' quarterback situation and ended by suggesting Rodgers as a potential option.
"But even as the Titans went back to him Nov. 10, post-shoulder injury, he reverted to his turnover ways Sunday with three interceptions and a fumble against Cincinnati. Mason Rudolph, the likely starter this week, helps Tennessee's offense play on schedule more efficiently. Where does Tennessee turn this offseason? Rodgers has played well the past two weeks, finally looks healthy and has been linked to the team in the past."
Rodgers would not be a long-term pickup for Tennessee. He only has another two or maybe three years of football left in him.
If the Titans were to bring Rodgers in, they would have to find a young quarterback to learn behind him. Perhaps they would view this scenario as a chance for Levis to learn from one of the best to ever play the position.
So far this season with the New York Jets, Rodgers has played in all 14 games. He has completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,255 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Rodgers has also picked up 101 yards on the ground.
Bringing in a 41-year-old quarterback would not be an ideal situation for Tennessee. He could give the team a chance to compete for the next couple of years and help mentor a young quarterback, but the Titans badly need to figure out their long-term future under center.
All of that being said, if the Jets choose to go a different direction and move on from Rodgers, the Titans would be an instant landing spot to watch.
