NFL Change Doesn't Bother Titans Legend Eddie George
It has been a long time since Tennessee Titans fans were able to watch legendary running back Eddie George run the football. He was a fan favorite for years and was one of the best backs in the league during his era.
Now, he has become the head coach for Tennessee State in college.
With that being said, George still opens up about the NFL. He recently talked about his thoughts on the state of the league.
Touchdown Wire's Ed Easton Jr. did an interview with George where he shared his opinion on where the league currently stands. He is clearly a fan of what he is seeing despite all of the changes that the NFL has made.
“Oh yeah, I mean, it’s (the NFL) changed over the years to become safer, and I get it,” George said. “But the quality of the game is still the same. I love it.”
In a time where so many former players are unhappy with how "soft" the league has become, George stands out as a big fan of the changes. While the NFL has changed a lot, the product being put on the field is still good football and entertaining to watch.
Throughout his NFL career, George was known as a bruising running back. He was a nightmare for opposing defenders to tackle.
He ended up playing in 141 career game, racking up 2,865 carries for 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns. George averaged 3.6 yards per carry in a much tougher era to run the football.
George also ended up catching 268 passes for 2,227 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
As for the current state of the Titans, things do not look great. Will Levis has been benched ahead of Week 16 and there is expected to be a search for a new quarterback during the upcoming offseason.
So far this season, Tennessee has mustered up a brutal 3-11 record. There hasn't been much for the fans to cheer about.
Hopefully, the Titans can figure things out and get back into playoff contention. George and the fans would then be able to enjoy football with their team winning again.
