Colts Lose Starting WR Before Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 16 NFL action. Both teams have struggled this season, but the Titans are still the underdog heading into this game.
Entering this week, Tennessee is just 3-11 on the season. They have also benched Will Levis and are instead starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback this week.
With that being said, the Colts have lost one of their starting wide receivers for this AFC South showdown.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alec Pierce will miss this week's game due to a concussion.
Pierce has been arguably the top playmaker down the field for Indianapolis this season. His loss will be a big one for the Colts' offense.
For the Titans, this news made their defensive job much easier. Anthony Richardson will need to be kept inside the pocket, but he no longer has his favorite deep threat wideout. That will eliminate some of the big-play opportunities for Indianapolis.
Tennessee will need to come out putting pressure on Richardson. If they can get to the quarterback, Richardson has shown that he will make mistakes and throw interceptions this season.
Forcing turnovers and getting sacks will be a massive key for the Titans to come out of this game with a win.
Granted, the offensive side of the football is a huge question mark for Tennessee as well. Rudolph could provide a bit of a spark, but the unit as a whole has been a major disappointment this season.
A win would be nice for the morale of the team, but a loss would help keep giving them a chance to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. No matter how this game ends up going, the Titans will win either way.
All of that being said, make sure to tune in for kickoff at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!