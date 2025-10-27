Titans Sign Patriots EDGE After Defensive Trade
In trading away one of the key aspects of their secondary, the Tennessee Titans (1-7 and winless in the AFC South) appear to be bracing for a productive offseason in the wake of Cam Ward's first season taking a serious turn southward.
Another Impending Reset
But it isn't only Ward who is struggling to find his footing. Between crucial roster injuries — Calvin Ridley on offense, Jeffery Simmons on defense, for the time being — and underperformances from their remaining active players, the navy, white and occasionally red have been trending in the wrong direction since their telling week 3 blowout at home against the Indianapolis Colts.
That 41-20 defeat set the tone for a team that would go winless through their first month before promptly changing play-callers, firing their head coach, and lighting the fuse on another franchise reset.
All the same, the team hasn't waived a full white flag just yet, working to add to the roster in the wake of CB Roger McCreary heading to the Rams. In addition to returning a conditional 5th/6th round pick swap in the trade itself, Tennessee wasted no time in hitting the claims for a new edge rusher to pick up some slack on the score-stopping side of the ball in the form of Truman Jones.
Jones' agency, JL Sports, announced the signing on X (Twitter):
Picking Favorites
After spinning his wheels on the New England Patriots' practice squad, Jones was scooped up by the Titans in no time at all. The move, if nothing else, represents a positive additive for a team in desperate news of good news in any capacity.
Not only did Jones make an impact on the Patriots' roster this past offseason, but head coach Mike Vrabel specifically dubbed him as one of his favorite players.
“I’m not supposed to have favorites, but I would say that Truman’s close to the list if I had one,” Vrabel said. “He’s an extremely hard worker. I would say that every time we have a show player of the week on the [defense] or special teams, I would say that he’s probably been one of those two, if not both, throughout the year. He’s done a nice job. He prepares as a starter each and every week. I just think he’s continuing to develop, and we would be comfortable if we had to play him.”
With defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons still week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Jones may have an opportunity to assist the Titans quarterback attack sooner rather than later. Either way, it's encouraging that the franchise is still working to improve despite their tied-for league worst record.
