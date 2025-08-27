Titans Sign Fan Favorite to Practice Squad
The Tennessee Titans are keeping Xavier Restrepo on the practice squad.
After speculation that he would rejoin the practice squad following him being waived ahead of the 53-man roster cutoff deadline, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is confirming that Restrepo will be back with the Titans.
Restrepo missed the cut after the Titans kept Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Bryce Oliver on the 53-man roster. It was a bit of a surprise to see the Titans keep only six players, so Restrepo's inclusion on the practice squad isn't a shock.
Restrepo also has a tremendous relationship with quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Restrepo and Ward were teammates last season at Miami, where the two helped each other achieve a great amount of success.
Restrepo's chemistry with Ward was a big reason the Titans signed him as an undrafted free agent during the offseason. Now, Ward will be able to continue watching film and practicing with Restrepo throughout the year.
Restrepo still has a lot of work to do if he wants to suit up on game days himself. He will probably need a receiver or two ahead of him on the depth chart to get injured, but Restrepo's speed isn't what it needs to be in order to succeed in the NFL. He ran a 4.83-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in March, significantly hurting his draft stock.
As Miami's all-time leader in receiving yards, Restrepo should have been viewed as a potential draft pick. However, his struggles with speed and size tanked his draft stock, leading him not to be chosen by any of the 32 teams during the draft.
The hope for Restrepo is that he can continue developing with the Titans over the course of the season. He will be a good teammate for Ward to have around in the clubhouse, but it's hard to imagine him having much of an impact for the team during the season unless he makes a major leap in the next couple of months.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!