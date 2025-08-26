Titans Cut Former Draft Pick
The Tennessee Titans are moving on from one of their draft picks after just two years on the roster.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are placing tight end Josh Whyle on the waiver wire.
Whyle, who turns 26 next month, was a fifth-round pick by the Titans out of Cincinnati and the team had hoped he would become part of their long-term answer on offense. However, with the team selecting Gunnar Helm out of Texas in the fourth round of this year's draft, Whyle's days on the team looked numbered.
The Titans are likely going with Helm, starter Chig Okonkwo and David Martin-Robinson as their three tight ends on the roster heading into the season.
Whyle played 11 games in his rookie season, making three starts while catching nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown during the 2023 campaign. In 2024, Whyle played in all 17 games making four starts and catching 28 passes for 248 yards and a score.
Whyle ranked fifth on the team in receiving yards last season behind Tyler Boyd, the aforementioned Okonkwo, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and top wideout Calvin Ridley, the only player to catch for over 1,000 yards.
While this may appear like a surprise on paper, this is a move Titans Wire analyst Mark Mihalko saw coming.
"Last season, Tennessee opened the season with five tight ends on the roster, but I don’t see that happening again," Mihalko wrote last month.
"Okonkwo started to break out down the stretch in 2024 and should build on that this season with improved quarterback play. The Titans drafted Helm in the fourth round to push Okonkwo. He possesses the skill set to make an immediate impact as a rookie and outperform his draft position. Martin-Robinson is a solid blocker and Odukoya a standout special teamer, which gives them a slight edge over Josh Whyle for the final spot."
Whyle has a chance to be re-signed onto the practice squad if he clears waivers, but the Titans appear ready to move in a different direction.
