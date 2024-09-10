Titans Sinking Fast in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are recovering after a 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in which they had a 17-point lead late in the first half.
The second-half collapse was fueled by self-inflicted mistakes, with the headliner coming on a Will Levis pick-six that will likely be one of the worst interceptions thrown all season long.
The team's meltdown in the second half is part of the reason why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has the Titans at No. 28 in the latest power rankings.
"Closing out games is a skill and Brian Callahan learned some important lessons on Sunday. I think Will Levis did, too. Just like Caleb Williams was able to survive and thrive by certain feats of athleticism in college and in the preseason, so, too, was Levis, who still has a rookie database in terms of experience. The pick-six that cost Tennessee the game and the lead was about as bad of a cardinal sin a quarterback can commit," Orr writes.
The teams that ranked below the Titans were the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers, all of whom also lost their season opener in Week 1.
The Titans are a young, rebuilding team for the most part. While veteran additions were made to give the team a competitive edge over the offseason, Levis is still learning the ins and outs of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. On top of that, new head coach Brian Callahan is still adjusting to ensure he has an offense that can compete week in and week out.
Had the Titans made one less mistake, they likely pull off a big road win that gives them a huge boost to start the season. Instead, it has gone the other way, and now the Titans will look to do everything in their power to not allow a pattern to form.
