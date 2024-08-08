Titans Might Have Something Special in New LB
The Tennessee Titans made a lot of splash moves in free agency this summer. Signing receiver Clavin Ridley and trading for corner L’Jarius Sneed being the headliners. But amongst all the big names Ran Carthon and the Titans have gotten, there has also been bargain steals.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. did not play up to his potential with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former first-round pick has had some injury problems and struggled to stay in the starting lineup for a stretch.
But the Titans gave him a two-year $15 million deal to give him a fresh start and unlock his potential. So far in training camp, he has been eye-popping. Head coach Brian Callahan had this to say about the new starting linebacker.
"He's very active, hard to block," head coach Brian Callahan told reporters. "He's really physical. He sees it, and he hits it. We've had some trouble, especially early on."
With his success, national reporters have caught wind of Murray’s play which is why Maurice Moton from Bleacher Report labeled him as an early steal in an article.
“If Murray's reenergized demeanor and performances result in another 100-plus tackle campaign with a little more consistency and awareness in pass coverage, he would be worth every dollar and more as the centerpiece of a revamped defense,” Moton wrote.
Murray’s issue has always been consistency. With former Tennessee linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair leaving in free agency, Murray is going to have another chance to be the full-time starting linebacker again.
The Oklahoma product has always had the athletic tools to do it all as a linebacker. He is very good at going downhill, plugging gaps, and blitzing the quarterback, but his inconsistent tackling and pass coverage have played him off the field before.
The Titans have playmakers all over the defensive field this year, so if Murray is going to unlock himself it will be this season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!