Titans Start Colts Week With Brutal Injury List
The Tennesee Titans have released their first injury report ahead of Week 6's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee was without some notable names at practice but arguably the most significant news is that quarterback Will Levis was a full participant. He injured his shouler in Week 4's win over the Miami Dolphins. Mason Rudolph took the reins and helped guide the offense in a 31-12 victory.
Here's the full injury report:
S Jamal Adams (Hip) - DNP
WR Treylon Burks (Personal) - DNP
DL Keondre Coburn (Knee) - DNP
WR DeAndre Hopkins (Rest) - Limited
DT Jeffrey Simmons (Elbow) - Limited
CB L'Jarius Sneed (Rest) - Limited
LB Cedric Gray (Shoulder) - Full Participant
LB Ernest Jones (Elbow) - Full Participant
QB Will Levis (Shoulder) - Full Participant
Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Monday that Levis is "improving."
"He got a little treatment – he was here for most the week, and the weekend he got out for a day or two like everybody else did," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He is improving, so we'll see where he's at when we practice on Wednesday. He's definitely better than he was after the game."
As for the Colts, they're dealing with some notable injuries on offense. Five offensive players didn't practice Wednesday. Second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson was a limited participant with an oblique injury that forced him to miss Week 5's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he's unable to go, Joe Flacco would get a second straight start.
Additionally, receivers Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman (back) both didn't practice along with running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Trey Sermon (collarbone).
A Titans defense that has played well to begin the season could look to take advantage of a wounded Colts offense when Week 6's matchup kicks off from Nashville at 1 p.m. ET.
