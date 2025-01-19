Titans Can Start Over With Shedeur Sanders
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means that they will have their choice of quarterback. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the widely projected top two picks and the Titans definitely need a new quarterback.
Some believe that the franchise could pass on the two rookie signal callers and pursue a veteran option like Sam Darnold. However, the vast majority think that one of the two premier rookie options will end up in Tennessee.
Ward has received the early vote as the favorite to be the Titans' pick. But, Sanders has bigger upside.
Fox Sports analyst Eric Williams believe that the team could have a fresh start under a "magnetic face of the franchise" like Sanders.
"Sanders also gives Tennessee a magnetic face of the franchise," Williams wrote. "The son of Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight for years and might be more prepared than most rookies to handle the obligations that come with leading an NFL franchise. The Titans can only hope this selection will go better than the last QB they drafted this high: 2015 No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota."
Truthfully, Tennessee has needed a fresh start. They need a player that can bring some confident and cockiness to the field.
Far too long, the Titans have been stuck in a dull rut. This is the offseason that they need to pull themselves out of it. Sanders would be the quickest way to do just that.
During the 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders ended up completing 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He showed off immense arm talent once again and his style of play is the stuff that excites fans.
Being the son of an NFL legend doesn't hurt his case either.
All of that being said, Tennessee has a huge decision to make. Do they take a gamble on a player like Sanders who could take the franchise back to contention, or do they go more safe with a quarterback who may not have the elite upside that Sanders possesses?
Only time will tell, but the Titans have to get this decision right.
