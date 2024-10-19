Report: Titans Starting Mason Rudolph at QB
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off on the road against the Buffalo Bills this week. It will not be an easy game, and the Titans certainly are not favored to win.
Less than 24 hours before game time, Tennessee has made a surprising quarterback decision.
According to Paul Kuharsky, Mason Rudolph will be getting the start for the Titans. Will Levis has been limited this week in practice due to a shoulder injury that he suffered a couple of weeks back.
Whether or not Rudolph will start beyond this week remains to be seen. Levis could simply be sitting out of this game due to legitimate concerns about his shoulder.
However, it also opens up the door for Rudolph to win the starting job if he plays well.
Throughout the first five games of the season, Levis has been having a sophomore slump. He has thrown seven interceptions, which leads the entire NFL.
Due to his struggles, fans and some media members have been calling for Tennessee to bench Levis. Rudolph is the only other option on the roster, and it will be interesting to see how he fares this week against a very good Bills' defense.
Rudolph stepped in for Levis after he was injured against the Miami Dolphins. In that game, he completed nine of his 17 pass attempts for 85 yards. The Titans did go on to win the game by a final score of 31-12, but clearly Rudolph did not power the team to that win.
All of that being said, the quarterback situation has been set. Rudolph will get the start against Josh Allen. Hopefully, he'll be able to come out and put a good game together and give Tennessee a chance to pull off the upset.
Should he play well, the Titans will have a difficult decision to make for Week 8 at quarterback.
