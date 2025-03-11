Titans Make Surprising Move, Let Punter Go
The Tennessee Titans are making some notable changes to their special teams unit this offseason in free agency.
Per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, the Titans chose to not tender starting punter Ryan Stonehouse, making him an unrestricted free agent. Stonehouse confirmed the departure with a message to Titans fans on social media.
"THANK YOU NASHVILLE!," Stonehouse wrote. "I’m so thankful for all my relationships I’ve made in Tennessee they will stick with me for the rest of my life! I’m excited for what the future holds!"
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported shortly after that the Titans had agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Rams punter and four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker.
While Hekker is an upgrade over Stonehouse based on career resume, ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport wrote on X that the move came as a bit of a surprise.
"This is a move that definitely raises some eyebrows," Davenport wrote.
The Titans offense struggled mightily this past season, which allowed Stonehouse to make NFL history. He became the first player ever to finish with three straight seasons averaging over 50 yards per punt. Stonehouse ended the 2024 campaign with 50.6 yards per punt, completing his third season with the team while doing so.
However, he'll now have to pack his bags and find a new team elsewhere for the 2025 season.
