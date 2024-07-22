Netflix to Air Documentary on Titans QB's Death
It's been 15 years since former Tennessee Titans star Steve McNair was murdered at 36 years old.
Now, his murder case will be the subject of Netflix's Untold series, which covers stories of all types of sport. The documentary will detail McNair's murder and the events that surrounded it.
McNair was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers and was the franchise's first quarterback when the team moved to Tennessee in 1996. He became the full-time starter once the team moved and gave the Titans their greatest years as a franchise.
In 1999, McNair helped lead the Titans to the playoffs as they went 9-2 in games where he started. The team went 13-3 overall and were a Wild Card in the AFC. They beat the Buffalo Bills in the famous "Music City Miracle" game and parlayed that win into a run to Super Bowl XXXIV. McNair nearly led the Titans to a game-winning touchdown drive, but the offense was stopped one yard short in what would have been the first championship in franchise history.
McNair never got the Titans back to the Super Bowl, however, he did make the playoffs in three of the next four seasons with Tennessee. In 2003, McNair was named co-MVP alongside Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning. That was the last bit of success McNair had with the Titans.
In 2004, McNair suffered an injury that knocked him out for half of the season, and in 2005, the Titans finished 4-12 after the defense struggled dramatically. That led to Tennessee moving on from him in the 2006 offseason in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
McNair spent two seasons with the Ravens before retiring at the age of 34. Just two years later, his life ended. Now, his memory will be honored and remembered once again.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!