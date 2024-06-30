Titans Take QB in 2025 Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans are going to have eyeballs on some of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class if Will Levis continues to struggle in his second season.
Levis threw for 1,808 yards and completed 58.4 percent of his passes in his rookie season, throwing eight touchdowns in nine starts. While he is named as the starting quarterback for the 2024 campaign, his leash could be quick and a replacement can be found if he doesn't perform up to standards.
Sports Illustrated writer Cory Kinnan recently conducted a 2025 mock draft and had Georgia quarterback Carson Beck going to the Titans with the No. 4 overall pick.
"Carson Beck becomes the first quarterback off the board here as the Tennessee Titans move on from Will Levis. If the Titans are picking here, it's a sure sign it's time for a new signal caller. They have spent top picks along their offensive line the past two seasons, so it's time to get a quarterback who can win. Beck was rock solid in his first season as the starter at the University of Georgia. If he takes even a slight leap forward he will lock himself in as the top quarterback in the draft," Kinnan writes.
Beck was the first quarterback off the board as the Carolina Panthers selected Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr. with the No. 1 pick, the New England Patriots took LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. at No. 2, while the Denver Broncos chose Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Beck is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class and he could go No. 1 overall if the cards fall in his favor.
While the Titans would like for Levis, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, to pan out, general manager Ran Carthon shouldn't be afraid to pull the plug if he keeps Tennessee among the first couple of picks in the draft.
While it would officially deem Levis a bust, the sooner teams realize they've made a mistake, the sooner they can fix it.
