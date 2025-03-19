Titans Taking Massive Gamble on Biggest Signing
The Tennessee Titans made a bold move on the first day of the legal tampering period in free agency by signing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year deal.
Hundreds of transactions have been made over the past week, but the Titans adding Moore still has people wondering why Tennessee would pull off such a move.
ESPN sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado is still scratching her head over the move.
"Giving him a four-year, $82 million contract feels like a massive gamble," Maldonado writes.
"Moore is now among the league's top-paid tackles despite his consistent struggles in pass protection. By committing substantial cap space on potential rather than proven performance, Tennessee risks limiting its ability to address other roster needs. If Moore doesn't dramatically improve, the Titans will be dealing with the costly consequences of this deal for years."
The Titans are banking a lot on Moore developing into the franchise left tackle they need him to be because they spent so much money on him that the entire league is beginning to question Tennessee.
It was the first major move in general manager Mike Borgonzi's tenure, and it could define how things go for the Titans in 2025.
Ran Carthon's free agency class from a year ago was considered to be a major miss, and that ultimately led in his dismissal this past season.
Borgonzi likely won't be fired if things go even more south in 2025, but Carthon was only given two years before a pink slip appeared, so the former Kansas City Chiefs executive doesn't have all of the time in the world to test out free agency contracts.
If it works, Borgonzi will be the hero. If not, he will have to go back to the drawing board.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!