Titans Trade Star WR for Steelers QB in Proposal
The Tennessee Titans have gotten off to a miserable start in 2024, and a big reason for their early-season struggles is quarterback play.
Will Levis hasn't exactly been lighting it up under center, which has led some to wonder if he is the best fit for the Titans moving forward.
So, could Tennessee make a trade to address the situation?
Mark Powell of FanSided thinks so, proposing that the Titans trade quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Russell Wilson and a fifth-round draft pick.
Trade speculation has been swirling around Hopkins, who is in the final year of his deal and probably won't be returning to the Titans next offseason. Not if Tennessee keeps struggling, anyway.
The Titans may end up dealing him before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, and apparently, Powell thinks this would be a good way for Tennessee to do it.
Wilson was supposed to be the Steelers' starting quarterback this season, but a calf injury has sabotaged things for the veteran. Now, Justin Fields is taking snaps for Pittsburgh, which could result in the Steelers moving Wilson over the next several weeks.
But would Wilson actually make sense for the Titans?
The 35-year-old is on a one-year deal, and Tennessee doesn't seem to be going anywhere this season. Plus, the Titans' offensive line has been a mess, so it wouldn't exactly represent the best situation for Wilson, who is aiming to revive his career.
Also, if Tennessee is going to trade Hopkins, you would think it would make sure it acquires some decent draft capital in return. Not an aging quarterback and a late-round pick.
Regardless, the Titans may need to do something at signal-caller, and if Wilson will get the job done for them, then so be it.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!