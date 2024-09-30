Titans Making Tweaks for Dolphins Game
It's clear that the Tennessee Titans offensive line has strengths and weaknesses.
So far this season, the left side has been spectacular, with rookie first-round pick JC Latham looking like a star, hardly ever allowing any pressure to quarterback Will Levis. However, the right side hasn't had the same story as the Titans have looked to bench starter Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Even though the Titans have different strengths across the offensive line, coach Brian Callahan knows he can also make adjustments based off what his players are giving him.
"Very few people have two tackles that are of the same calibers," Callahan said via Titans insider Easton Freeze. "Some do, but very few do, and you have to find ways to help that. You're always trying to help your weaknesses somewhere. Very few teams are complete when it comes to having everything you absolutely would want to have on a roster. That's our job as coaches, is to find ways to, one, highlight our strengths and, two, try to find a way to minimize whatever our weaknesses are because everybody has them."
The Titans knew they needed to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, which is why they drafted Latham with the No. 7 overall pick. They may go back to the offensive line early in next year's draft considering how much they have still needed help in the trenches, but they have to roll with what they currently have for this season.
The Titans will get loads of blitzes to exploit the offensive line, but it's up to Callahan and his staff to navigate around that. It isn't an easy task, especially for a first-year head coach, but if he can find ways to put his players in a position for success, the Titans will finally start putting tallies in the win column.
