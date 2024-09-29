Titans Lead NFL in Brutal Stat
The Tennessee Titans have gotten off to an inauspicious start this season, dropping their first three games and looking completely out of sorts offensively.
The Titans' offensive issues go back much further than just this year, however.
As a matter of fact, Tennessee has now gone 39 games without hitting the 30-point mark, which leads the NFL by a rather wide margin.
The Titans attempted to make major strides in addressing their shoddy offense during the offseason, signing wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd while also adding running back Tony Pollard to replace the departed Derrick Henry. Additionally, they signed the best center on the market in Lloyd Cushenberry and selected offensive tackle JC Latham in the first round of the NFL Draft.
However, those acquisitions have not helped Tennessee all that much thus far.
Not only have the Titans not scored 30 points in any one game this season, but they have yet to even crest the 20-point mark. They have amassed a grand total of 38 points thus far, maxing out at 17 points in Weeks 1 and 2.
Most recently, Tennessee fell to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 30-14.
The Titans will have an extra day of rest on Sunday, as they will battle the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in South Beach.
This is obviously a must-win game for Tennessee, whose playoff hopes may have already been dashed thanks to its brutal start to 2024.
Only six teams in NFL history have made the postseason after starting 0-3, and the 2018 Houston Texans are the only team to do it this century.
Based on the play of Will Levis and the Titans' offense thus far, it doesn't look like Tennessee will be making history this year.
