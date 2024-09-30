Titans Projected to Land Colorado Superstar
The Tennessee Titans are one of two winless teams left in the NFL, which means they could end up with the top pick in next year's draft.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Brent Sobleski has the Titans taking Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 1 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"Will Levis still presents upside. Maybe Tennessee's front office won't be totally sold on one of next year's quarterback options. It's quite possible considering the current state of the crop," Sobleski writes. "Instead, general manager Ran Carthon can made the prudent choice by taking the best all-around talent in Colorado's Travis Hunter. Interestingly, Tennessee is one of the possibilities for Hunter where he may be viewed more as a wide receiver than a cornerback since both DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd are free agents after this season. Either way, an organization can't go wrong taking the best player in college football."
Many mock drafts have had the Titans taking a quarterback like Georgia's Carson Beck or Texas star Quinn Ewers, but Tennessee may decide to look somewhere else other than the quarterback position.
Hunter, a potential Heisman candidate, checks off two boxes as a high-flying target for Will Levis and another cornerback to line up opposite L'Jarius Sneed on defense.
Whichever team takes Hunter early in the draft next spring will be getting a dynamic player, and he will have a chance to be one of the only two-way players in the league, especially if a team supports his ability to play both offense and defense.
There's still a lot of time left between now and the spring, but the idea of potentially adding Hunter to the team should make Titans fans excited about what's to come in the future.
