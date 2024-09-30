Titans vs Dolphins Preview: Injuries and Must-Win Games
The Tennessee Titans face off against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4 with both teams on losing streaks.
The Dolphins have dropped the last two games and have suffered quarterback injuries in each of their losses this year. Now, it's Tyler "Snoop" Huntley who will get his chance to start for Miami in hopes of giving the team some life on offense.
Meanwhile, Will Levis leads the Titans to Miami, the last place he won a game as a starting quarterback nine months ago. Levis is 0-3 so far this season, and his eight turnovers in those games have been a big reason behind the team's futility.
The Titans will have a great chance to bounce back this week facing a banged-up Dolphins team that hasn't scored a touchdown on offense since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion back in Week 2.
However, the Titans shouldn't underestimate the Dolphins' high-octane offense. Huntley is a dual-threat quarterback that can find ways to advance the ball with his arm and legs. Throw in explosive playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Devon Achane and teams can fall behind early against the Dolphins.
Miami's defense will also look to build some offense and force Levis into turnovers, which could mean that the unit is a little more aggressive than what we have seen in the first three weeks.
If the Titans offense can withstand the pressure and execute their game plan without committing mistakes, Tennessee should win this game. However, Tennessee has often gotten in its own way in games earlier in the year, which is why the team is still winless after three games. The growth that the team has showcased in practice has to translate onto the field in order to mean something, and this is an opportunity to prove to themselves and the rest of the league that Tennessee is better than its record suggests.
