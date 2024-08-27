Titans Trade Rams for Star LB
The Tennessee Titans are welcoming inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans have traded for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones and a 2026 sixth-round pick at the cost of a 2025 fifth-round pick.
There was a lot of speculation Jones was going to get cut/traded from the Rams today after head coach Sean McVay said there has been a trade dialogue for Jones. So first-year general manager Ran Carthon took another swing and added to arguably their weakest position group.
Jones is entering his fourth season and the third-round pick has been a productive linebacker for the Rams and has a chance to start for the Titans in week one.
Jones started 15 games for the Rams last season and totaled 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He posted a 90.0 run defense grade on Pro Football Focus with 47 defensive stops.
The Titans were the 31st-ranked team in rushing yards allowed in 2023. While not recording an interception during the 2023-24 campaign, Jones has shown his ability in pass coverage catching three interceptions in his first two seasons.
After losing Azeez Al-Shaairto free agency, the Titans needed someone to help build back the linebacking core.
Jones also played a pivotal role for the Rams Super Bowl winning defense and will be joining a similar defensive scheme with the Titans under Dennard Wilson.
The Titans did bring in former Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Kenneth Murray this offseason and he has had an impressive training camp.
The trade also provides the Titans with another Super Bowl champion on the defensive side of the ball to go along with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
Jones is entering the last year of his rookie contract with no extension in place.
