Titans WR Drawing Terrell Owens Comparisons
NASHVILLE — Despite a prevailing national narrative that suggests the Tennessee Titans are prepared to part ways with wide receiver Treylon Burks, the unwavering support and admiration from his teammates and coaches, including the 2022 first-round pick, paint a different picture.
During a Wednesday press conference following the Titans OTA training session at the team facility, newly acquired Titan wide receiver Calvin Ridley was effusive when a reporter asked him about Burks.
"What I see, he's like Julio (Jones), A.J. Brown, he's like T.O. (Terrell Owens)," Ridley told reporters on Wednesday. "Dude that big and that fast, man? He's a stud, man. You don't have to worry about him."
Ridley's comments align with the Titans' initial expectations when they drafted Burks with the No. 18 pick. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Burks from reaching his full potential.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan also has high expectations for Burks now that he's healthy.
"That's always valuable when the guys are healthy," Callahan said. "They get a chance to really lean into the work. They can really improve. It's hard sometimes when you're injured to learn and then not be able to do. And so, being healthy allows you to take all the things that we talk about and be able to go on the grass and execute it. So, that part's a huge advantage. So guys, when you get an offseason where you're healthy, you can really make strides and really improve. And I think we'll see that."
In his rookie year, Burks missed six games, and in 2023, he missed another six games due to a knee injury and later a concussion. Consequently, his performance has been impacted, as he has only managed 16 catches for 221 yards.
"This dude is a freak, like seriously, bro," Ridley told reporters. "He's gonna be a stud in this league. There's no worries."
