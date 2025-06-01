Titans Could Land Kyle Pitts in Bold Trade Involving Will Levis
Would the Tennessee Titans be an ideal candidate to take a swing on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts?
Based on the latest chatter surrounding Pitts' name in early offseason trade discussions, the concept might not be too far-fetched of an idea. And in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Titans could even be one of the top names to watch in a potential trade for the Falcons' tight end, if Atlanta were truly willing to make a move on their former top-five pick.
Knox drew up a potential trade idea that would not only send Pitts over to Tennessee, but also ship Will Levis to the Falcons alongside a couple of draft picks for next offseason.
Titans receive: Kyle Pitts
Falcons receive: 2026 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick, Will Levis
When breaking down the proposed deal, Knox sees the Falcons potentially having a keen interest in that third-rounder in the process of filling in Levis as a backup behind Michael Penix Jr., while the Titans can acquire a standout weapon to pair next to Cam Ward.
"A fresh start could benefit both the Titans and Levis. Perhaps the two parties could find one by flipping Levis to the Falcons as part of a package for Pitts," Knox wrote. "Why would Atlanta be interested in Levis when it has second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. on the roster? Well, the short answer is that if the Falcons manage to move Cousins at some point this offseason, it'll need additional depth behind Penix. Levis hasn't played particularly well in the NFL, but he has far more experience (21 starts) than Easton Stick and Emory Jones."
"For the Titans, Pitts would immediately upgrade Ward's supporting cast. Tennessee has a vastly underrated tight end in Chigoziem Okonkwo but some questionable receiver depth behind Calvin Ridley. Pitts could give Ward another playmaker in two-tight-end sets or as a big slot receiver in Brian Callahan's offense."
When looking at a fit of Pitts in the Titans' receiving room, there is a lot of appeal in his ability to be a dynamic and versatile weapon in the passing game, even if he may not reach the peaks of being a generational tight end talent as he was once tabbed to be.
For a rookie like Ward under center, such a safety net at the tight end spot would be an immense aid for his development in year one, even pairing next to someone like Chig Okonkwo to establish a solid two-man tandem. Combine that with Calvin Ridley, rookie Eric Ayomanor, Tony Pollard, and Tyler Lockett, then there starts to be some signs of life for this offensive unit in 2025.
And at the cost of a third, a seventh and Will Levis? That's seems like a gamble most would take in the Titans' shoes.
In the event the Falcons were willing to pull the trigger on a move for Pitts ahead of a big contract year, the Titans could be a prime spot to look at for his future home, but it remains to be seen if such a deal gets done.
