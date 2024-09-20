Titans RB Uncertain for Packers Game
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers in what should be a very intriguing Week 3 matchup.
As they gear up for the game, running back Tyjae Spears' injury status has been one of the biggest question mark. Right now, he's listed as questionable to play, but he's expected to give it a go.
On the other side of the field, there is a big injury question as well. Jordan Love has been practicing this week, but he's also not a guarantee to play. Should he not be able to go, former Titans' quarterback Malik Willis would get the start in his place.
Back to Spears, having him on the field is a big plus for the Tennessee offense. He brings playmaking potential as a running back and a receiver to the field.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Spears has carried the football 10 times for 41 yards and caught six passes for 22 yards.
Tony Pollard has taken on the lead running back role. He has racked up 144 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. However, Spears is a great change of pace running back that igves the Titans options.
After starting the season 0-2, Tennessee needs to get back on track this week. An 0-3 start would be difficult to come back from.
Hopefully, Spears is able to play and make an impact. If he can get back to full health and play to his full potential, the Titans' offense will be much more dangerous. Will Levis needs as much help and playmaking around him as he can get.
Expect to hear a more firm call on his status in the near future. For now, it sure sounds like Spears will be on the field this week against the Packers.
