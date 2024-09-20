Titans Named Landing Spot for Broncos QB
The Tennessee Titans face some uncertainties at the quarterback position.
While Will Levis is firmly supplanted as the starter, his fatal, self-imposed errors that he has made in the first two weeks cast some doubt in his ability to be the team's franchise quarterback moving forward.
That's why ESPN writer Dan Graziano suggests that the Titans could be a landing spot for Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson in a trade.
"He's on a cheap deal, just turned 25 and he has spent the past six months learning under Denver coach Sean Payton. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson is third on the Broncos' depth chart behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, and he could hold some appeal to another team as a developmental prospect. He has 33 career starts. but his QBR since 2021 is a very low 33.9," Graziano writes.
The Titans aren't necessarily the best fit for Wilson, but the fact that he's being suggested as a target for a potential trade with them means that Levis needs to step up to the plate.
Levis has 11 career starts under his belt, but has only pulled out wins in three of them, all of which came in 2023. He has shown the potential that made him a second-round pick with his cannon of an arm, but his football IQ has looked questionable over the past few weeks, putting his longevity as a full-time starter into question.
Levis can turn it around by limiting his mistakes, but if he continues to make these bone-headed turnovers, the Titans will potentially look towards someone like Wilson or his backup Mason Rudolph to take over for him.
Levis and the Titans will seek redemption and their first win of the season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.
