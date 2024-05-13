Titans Undrafted Lineman Could Make Roster
The Tennessee Titans offensive line is going to look different in the upcoming season.
First-round pick JC Latham should slot in right away at left tackle and Lloyd Cushenberry III will likely be the team's new center. However, the depth behind them is also up in the air, and the team could find an unlikely source to fill in the gaps.
Pro Football Focus identified one undrafted free agent that could make each team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. For the Titans, it was Liberty offensive lineman X'Zauvea Gadlin.
"Gadlin has been a quality starter for the last two years and showed his ability in 2023, allowing just seven pressures on 499 pass-blocking snaps, earning an excellent 75.6 pass-blocking grade. He provides potential solid depth for a restructured Titans offensive line," Pro Football Focus writes.
Gadlin stands 6-4 and weighs 320 pounds, making him the ideal NFL lineman size. During his time at Liberty, he played at guard and tackle, proving to be a rather versatile prospect.
Given the fact that there are a few question marks surrounding the Titans offensive line, adding a player like Gadlin who can play multiple positions is the ideal solution for Tennessee. There's no guarantee Gadlin makes the roster as he competes against veteran Saahdiq Charles and other fringe prospects like Lachavious Simmons and Leroy Watson, but he'll have a chance to earn his spot as an undrafted free agent.
