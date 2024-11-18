Titans Urged to Poach Ravens' WR in Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans are expected to have a very busy offseason following the 2024 NFL season. After what has been a very disappointing season, a lot of changes could be on their way.
Most importantly, the Titans are going to have to figure out what they want to do at the quarterback position. Will Levis has the rest of this season to prove that he deserves to be viewed as the team's future under center.
If he is unable to do so, Tennessee could look to make a change at quarterback. They could consider pursuing a rookie quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft or they might opt to explore the free agency market.
After making a decision about who their quarterback is going to be, the Titans will need to surround that quarterback with as much help as possible.
There could be a need for more help at the wide receiver position alongside Calvin Ridley.
Should the front office look to improve the wide receiver position, there is one player that Tennessee is being urged to pursue.
Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Titans should try to poach Diontae Johnson away from the Baltimore Ravens. He's set to hit free agency and would be a very intriguing addition for Tennessee.
"However, the Titans need someone other than Calvin Ridley to consistently threaten defenses. Brian Callahan has seen what Diontae Johnson is capable of from watching Johnson work for the Steelers when Callahan was with the Bengals. The veteran receiver was the third-ranked receiver on Kris Knox's free agent big board and would provide support for Ridley and the quarterback."
So far this season split between the Carolina Panthers and Ravens, Johnson has caught 31 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns. He's capable of being an impact receiver.
More than likely, Baltimore will not be aggressively trying to re-sign Johnson. He should be able to hit the market and become a legitimate target in free agency.
It seems likely that the Titans won't want to pay huge money for another wide receiver unless they get someone like a Tee Higgins type of player. Johnson would be a very affordable option who could help the offense.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Tennessee will have interest in Johnson. But, he does make sense as a potential wide receiver that the front office could consider.
